FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 178,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCPE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SC Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in SC Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SC Health during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SC Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SC Health alerts:

In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,482. SC Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.