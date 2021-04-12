Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 327.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 117,929 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -312.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.