Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 18.1% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $368.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.85 and a 200 day moving average of $339.23. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.