Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $198.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

