FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RAIL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

