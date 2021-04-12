FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 43.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.87 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

