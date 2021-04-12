Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FELTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.44.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

