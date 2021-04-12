Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.87 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,818 shares of company stock worth $325,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 384,087 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.