Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $202,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

