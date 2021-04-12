Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altice USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.