Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.84 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.