Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,873,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

