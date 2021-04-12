Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 6,572 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AT&T by 413.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

