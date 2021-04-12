FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.