FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

