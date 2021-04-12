FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $73.07 on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Earnings History and Estimates for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit