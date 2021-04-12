FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.93 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 283,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

