GateToken Price Up 74.2% This Week (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. GateToken has a total market cap of $318.64 million and $84.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00006928 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00619488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035272 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,287,661 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

