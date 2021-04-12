Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

GECFF opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. Gecina has a 1 year low of $112.02 and a 1 year high of $159.40.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gecina (GECFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit