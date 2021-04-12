Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

GECFF opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. Gecina has a 1 year low of $112.02 and a 1 year high of $159.40.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

