General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ GFN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Finance by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in General Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

