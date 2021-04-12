Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,136,522.64 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $27.20 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.