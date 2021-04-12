Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,136,522.64 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $27.20 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
