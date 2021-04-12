Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post sales of $496.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.59 million. Gentex posted sales of $453.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gentex by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 539.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 63,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 21.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 248,419 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,284. Gentex has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

