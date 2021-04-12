Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Geron by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 14.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Geron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Analyst Recommendations for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

