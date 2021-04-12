Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $6,373.60

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $6,373.60 and $156.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00290058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00708020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,339.69 or 0.99517968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.58 or 0.00950959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.