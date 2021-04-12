GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $278,585.39

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $278,585.39 and approximately $520.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006044 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

