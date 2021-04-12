GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

