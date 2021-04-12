Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.21 million.

In other news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$824,337.50.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Earnings History and Estimates for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit