Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FOOD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.22.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.12 million and a PE ratio of -236.39. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$3.25 and a one year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

