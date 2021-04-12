Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.75

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 312351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $698.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

