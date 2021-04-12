Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

