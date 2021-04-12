Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $337.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.39 and a 200 day moving average of $308.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $338.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

