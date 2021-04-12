Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $474.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

