Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Brian Mcandrews Sells 4,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. 545,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,449. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

