Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $146.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,029,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

