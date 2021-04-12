Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

