Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $52.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -401.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

