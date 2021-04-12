Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE GOF opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

