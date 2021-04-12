Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
NYSE GOF opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.83.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.