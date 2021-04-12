Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

HALO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 6,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,060. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.31 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

