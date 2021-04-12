Head to Head Analysis: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nevro and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $390.26 million 13.05 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -43.64 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 72.33 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -156.04

Inspire Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nevro and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 3 11 0 2.79 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $181.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $168.55, indicating a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Nevro beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

