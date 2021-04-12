Head to Head Contrast: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stagecoach Group and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lordstown Motors 2 0 3 0 2.20

Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 127.53%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.48 $45.34 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

