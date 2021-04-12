Head to Head Review: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graybug Vision and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$37.04 million N/A N/A GlycoMimetics N/A N/A -$57.89 million ($1.34) -2.16

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A GlycoMimetics N/A -34.22% -31.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Graybug Vision and GlycoMimetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 2 5 0 2.71 GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Graybug Vision presently has a consensus target price of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 385.12%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 419.03%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company is developing GMI-1359 to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptors. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

