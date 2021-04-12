Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Artius Acquisition worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $17,188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 190,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

