Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.06 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

