Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.22 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCII. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

