Helix Tops 1-Day Volume of $354.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $306,203.23 and $354.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004812 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 239.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

