HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $123,430.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $123,430.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 106.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,227.31 or 1.00008667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00140511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,437,802 coins and its circulating supply is 261,302,652 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

