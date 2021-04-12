Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

HT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of HT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 368,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,608. The stock has a market cap of $414.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

