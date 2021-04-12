Hexavest Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

