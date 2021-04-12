Hexavest Inc. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

