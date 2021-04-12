Hexavest Inc. Sells 169,561 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 169,561 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after purchasing an additional 867,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

NYSE SU opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

